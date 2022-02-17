The Colorado Springs Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a driver who fled the scene after hitting and seriously inuring a male pedestrian last month.
The driver hit the 67-year-old pedestrian while he was walking his dog in the intersection of East Bijou Street and Iowa Avenue around 6:14 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16 police said.
The suspect's car is described as a light-colored 2015-2019 Subaru Legacy 4-door sedan. Investigators believe the car was damaged on the front passenger side.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the police at 719 444-7000. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.