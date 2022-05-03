Officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department are asking for the public's assistance with identifying a man police say shot two people at a Circle K convenience store Monday. 

Around 5:45 p.m., police were sent to the 3200 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway on reports of a shooting. Once there, officers found two people who had been shot, officials said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect walked into the Circle K and shot the employee, then went outside and shot someone at a gas pump. Both the employee and the other person are expected to survive, despite suffering "significant injuries," according to officials. 

Police say the suspect is a male in his late teens or early 20s wearing all black clothing with a hoodie with a black and white pattern, a black mask and a black backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call police at 719-444-7000.

