Colorado Springs police have asked the community for help finding two men suspected of trying to kill two women at a bar east of downtown in January, officers said.

On Jan. 21, a male customer fired shots into Babylonia Bar & Grill as he left the area in a vehicle, injuring two female customers around 10:44 p.m., police said.

Officers described one of the men as 25 to 35 years old, of medium build, with short dark hair, a goatee, mustache and wearing a gray hoodie.

The other man was described as the same age, heavy build with facial hair, brown eyes, a dark tattoo on the left side of his neck and wearing a yellow, black and white Iowa Hawkeyes beanie, a jacket with a black torso and white arms and faded blue jeans.

Police requested anyone that who knows the men's identities or has information to call officers at 719-444-7000, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.