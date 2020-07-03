Residents in the area of 200 Vehr Drive on Colorado Springs' southeast side are being asked to remain in their homes as police respond to a barricaded suspect. The area is northeast of Academy Boulevard and Airport Road.
"You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all clear message when appropriate," according to a report posted by Colorado Springs Police about 3:15 p.m. Friday.
The report provided no details about the suspect or police activity.
Check back with gazette.com for updates.
