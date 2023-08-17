An officer-involved shooting has occurred in southeast Colorado Springs late Thursday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
A CSPD spokesperson announced just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday that the shooting had occurred near the 1700 block of Aeroplaza Drive.
Police told Gazette news partner KKTV that reports of the shooting came in at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday.
The shooting appears to have occurred at the Super 8 Days Inn on the northside of Fountain Blvd. and Aeroplaza Drive.
A heavy law enforcement presence remains in the area, with at least a dozen patrol cars and motorcycles on the scene.
It is unknown what events lead up to the shooting, or how many parties are involved at this time.
Officials said there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.
CSPD has had an officer-involved shooting in the 1700 Block of Areoplaza Dr. PIO is responding. ETA 45 minutes.
There is no ongoing threat to the public.
This is a developing story. This article will be updated once more information is received.
