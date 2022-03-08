A law enforcement sting operation in Colorado Springs resulted in the recovery of five stolen vehicles and seven arrests, police said Tuesday.
Colorado Springs police, Colorado State Patrol and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office conducted an auto theft deployment in Colorado Springs on Monday. Four of five stolen vehicles recovered resulted in new motor vehicle theft arrests, police said.
Those arrested were:
- Jesse Aguilar, 31, on suspicion of motor vehicle theft;
- Emily Hendrickson, 37, on four outstanding felony warrants;
- Reese Sorenson, 35, on on one felony warrant and one misdemeanor warrant and on suspicion of motor vehicle theft;
- Brianna Gilliand, 28, on four felony warrants and three misdemeanor warrants;
- Levi Ortivez-Martinez, 21, on a felony warrant and on suspicion of with motor vehicle theft;
- Carlos Gonzales, 50, on two felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant;
- and Patrick Allen, 27, was arrested on a felony warrant and on suspicion of motor vehicle theft.
Aguilar, Hendrickson, Sorenson and Allen are all parolees, police said. Ortivez-Martinez has been arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft four times since August, police added.