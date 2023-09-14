Police recovered a large amount of narcotics, along with three firearms and some money from a Colorado Springs motel room early Tuesday morning after tracking a wanted fugitive to the establishment, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said early Tuesday morning officers were patrolling a local motel the police blotter describes as "known for stolen vehicles and narcotics activity" in the 4300 block of Sinton Road.

there, police located a Dodge Ram pickup truck registered to a wanted fugitive by the U.S. Marshal Service.

Officers then obtained the suspect's room number from management and went to the room.

“Upon making contact with the occupants in the room, officers learned the Dodge Ram pickup had been stolen from Pueblo,” the police blotter states. “Additionally, Officers observed items consistent with narcotics distribution inside the hotel room.”

After obtaining a search warrant for the motel room, police uncovered a “large quantity” of drugs, and U.S. currency and located several firearms in the room. Police report recovering 1,371 grams of methamphetamine, 124.9 grams of fentanyl, 115 grams of heroin and 50.7 grams of cocaine — representing thousands of potential doses.

Suspect information was not immediately available.