Pueblo police have tentatively identified a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman before killing himself over the weekend, according to a Monday news release.

The suspect, whose name was not released, is believed to have killed Renee Francisca Dominguez, 38, at a Dollar General store in Pueblo at about 8 p.m. Friday.

Officers were dispatched to a call about a shooting at the store at 818 E. Fourth St. and found a woman who had been shot to death, police said. The Pueblo County Coroner announced Monday that Dominguez was the shooting victim.

Witnesses told police that an armed man chased Dominguez from the parking lot into the store, firing as he ran. Detectives believe the incident is domestic violence-related, according to the release.

“The suspect later committed suicide in El Paso County,” the release stated.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed this shooting, is asked to call Detective Torres at 719-320-6037 or Pueblo police dispatch at 719-553-2502. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous may contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com.