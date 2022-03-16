Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing 14 convenience stores around Colorado Springs since January, law enforcement said.
Officers took 34-year-old Michael Odell into custody March 8 after police and Colorado State Patrol chased Odell near Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue, police said.
Odell is suspected of 10 counts of aggravated robbery and four counts of attempted aggravated robbery at various locations including:
- 7-Eleven, 1426 N. Academy Blvd.
- Walgreens, 3480 N. Academy Blvd.
- 7-Eleven, 525 N. Union Blvd.
- 7-Eleven, 2880 S. Circle Drive.
- 7-Eleven, 1120 Newport Road
- 7-Eleven, 1240 E. Fillmore St.
- 7-Eleven, 6482 N. Academy Blvd.
- 7-Eleven, 4605 Austin Bluffs Parkway
- Alta Convenience Store, 227 W. Fillmore St.
- Kum & Go, 525 Wooten Road
- 7-Eleven, 1426 N. Academy Blvd.
- 7-Eleven, 310 W. Uintah St.
- Kum & Go, 7375 Duryea Drive
- Circle K, 5995 Dublin Blvd.