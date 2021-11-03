Colorado Springs police are looking for a vehicle that a suspect shot into during an officer-involved shooting last week, police announced Wednesday.
The incident began Oct. 28 around 10 a.m. when police received a report of a man firing a handgun into an occupied vehicle in the 1600 block of South Nevada. The man was later shot by police in the 1700 block of South Wahsatch Avenue following a pursuit. He was treated for his wounds at the scene and taken to a hospital. He died Sunday and has since been identified as 30-year-old Ahmad Akeem Abdul Muhammad, law enforcement said.
During their investigation, police obtained surveillance video that showed the suspect shooting into a dark Honda Accord. Police have since been unsuccessful in identifying the occupant or occupants of the Accord, law enforcement said in a release.
Anyone with more information is encouraged to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.