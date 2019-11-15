The Colorado Springs Police Department was looking for an armed suspect involved in a string of robberies that could be connected to others.
Late Thursday night, around 10:30, police said they were notified of an attempted robbery with a weapon at a liquor store near North Chelton and Bijou. The suspect did not get away with anything.
Within just 30 minutes, police said the suspect hit two other liquor stores. One was on North Academy and the other was Quart House Liquor near Palmer Park and Circle. All these businesses are within minutes of each other on the same side of town.
The armed suspect is still on the run, and Colorado Springs police said they believe the same person or group of people has hit nearly a dozen businesses in the span of the week.