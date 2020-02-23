Colorado Springs police are investigating a carjacking Sunday afternoon that took place on Lake Avenue, north of The Broadmoor World Arena.
The victim reported to police a group of young people, potentially teenagers, stole a light blue 2014 Acura RDX with a temporary license plate of 1752892, said Sgt. Jason Newton, a spokesman for the department. The carjacking was reported to police about 1 p.m., he said.
In a string of radioed alerts that followed the incident, authorities were looking for a group of suspects possibly under 20 years old that may have been together when one of them pointed a gun at the woman driving the Acura near the intersection of Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard.
Newton confirmed a gun was used in the theft. He could not confirm the driver was a woman.
The Sunday carjacking does not seem to be related to earlier carjackings on Saturday involving a man suspected of stealing two cars and shooting two men in the face, Newton said.
The suspected shooter in the Saturday carjackings is a man described as being in his mid-20s, 5-feet-8 to 6 feet tall, weighing between 180-200 lbs, and having short dark hair, according to the Colorado Springs police.