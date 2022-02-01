Police are investigating another robbery late Monday at a store in north Colorado Springs.
A robber entered a business on the 3400 block of North Academy Boulevard, showed a weapon and stole items before fleeing on foot, police said. The robbery was reported just after 11 p.m.
The reported robbery follows two robberies late Sunday that were about an hour apart. There were at least two smash-and-grabs that occurred late Saturday night and early Sunday during a 90-minute period that saw thieves hit four stores overall across a wide swath of the city.
The robberies are under investigation.