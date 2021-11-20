Colorado Springs police are investigating a reported shooting at Memorial Park Saturday night.
Officers responded to the northeast corner of the park, near the skate park, at 7:14 p.m., the police department said on Twitter.
The department's homicide and assault unit are investigating.
Police have not officially released additional information about victims or suspects, but Gazette news partner KKTV reports that three people were injured.
No further information was available Saturday night.
This is a developing story. Stay with gazette.com for updates.
