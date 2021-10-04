Colorado Springs police investigated a fatal shooting in southeast Colorado Springs Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Hancock Expressway for a shooting reported at around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, police found one dead adult on scene. The department hasn’t yet released further information on the person, but said that people should avoid the area while they investigate the shooting.

Currently, they said, the incident seems to be isolated, and there’s no immediate threat to the community.