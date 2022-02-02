Police Wednesday identified a 33-year-old Colorado Springs man fatally shot over the weekend on the city's south side.
The death of Justin Hall is the city's sixth homicide in 2022. At this time last year, there was one homicide.
Just after 3:25 a.m. Saturday officers responded to a shooting at the 2700 block of Bentley Point near South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway and found a dead man.
Police said all parties involved in the shooting remained on scene and were interviewed.
No arrests have been made in the shooting, which is under investigation by the department's homicide/assault unit.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000 or leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers tip line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.