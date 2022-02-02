Police lights
Gazette file

Police Wednesday identified a 33-year-old Colorado Springs man fatally shot over the weekend on the city's south side.

The death of Justin Hall is the city's sixth homicide in 2022. At this time last year, there was one homicide. 

Just after 3:25 a.m. Saturday officers responded to a shooting at the 2700 block of Bentley Point near South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway and found a dead man.

Police said all parties involved in the shooting remained on scene and were interviewed.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, which is under investigation by the department's homicide/assault unit.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000 or leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers tip line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

Colorado Springs fire crews respond to 2-alarm fire near Austin Bluffs and Union
2 men stopped in north Colorado Springs with stolen guns, drugs, a lot of cash

Reporter

Chhun Sun is The Gazette's morning breaking news reporter. A Thailand-born Cambodian-American, he joined The Gazette's staff in April 2015 — covering everything from public safety to sports and outdoors to local/state politics.

Load comments