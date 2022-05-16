An Arapahoe County social services worker weaponized the child protective system where she worked to retaliate against Aurora Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky’s push for the firing of the social service worker’s partner, Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, according to criminal charges authorities filed on Monday.
An arrest warrant obtained by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office alleges the worker, Robin Niceta, anonymously called in a false child sexual abuse allegation to her employer, the intake unit of Arapahoe child protective services.
During the call, Niceta falsely alleged that Jurinsky repeatedly sexually abused Jurinsky’s two-year-old son, police allege. That anonymous accusation then launched a two-week child protective services investigation. Child-protective services eventually cleared Jurinsky. The councilwoman said that while the investigation was underway, she feared losing custody of her child and having him removed from their home.
“This absolutely was devastating for me and my family, and it still is,” a tearful Jurinsky said in an interview.
Authorities filed two criminal charges against Niceta, including a sixth-degree felony count of retaliation against an elected official to sway their vote or opinion and a misdemeanor charge related to her duties as a social services worker.
“Her intent 100 percent was for her to have me lose my child, but it never did get that far,” Jurinsky said. “Obviously, that was the intent of the allegations made by Robin because they were so heinous. The intent was to separate me from my child.”
Jurinsky said the investigation launched by Niceta’s false allegations were the two worst weeks of her life. She said a child protective worker for the county went through her son’s bedroom and his belongings and interviewed Jurinsky’s parents, her son’s day-care teacher and her son’s pediatrician.
“For two weeks I couldn’t sleep,” Jurinsky said. “I couldn’t look at my son without crying. The thought kept going on, ‘What‘s going to happen? Am I going to lose my son?’ It is absolutely awful.”
After the two-week investigation, the child protective services worker assigned the case cleared Jurinsky of all the allegations Niceta had anonymously lodged, Jurinsky said.
Niceta made the call to the Arapahoe child abuse intake unit the day after Jurinsky went on a radio show and called for the removal of police chief Wilson and the deputy chief. During the appearance on the Steffan Tubbs radio show, Jurinsky highlighted multiple issues in the Aurora Police Department, such as the lack of officers.
She said during the radio interview that she supported the officers at the department, but declared, “You are not safe in Aurora.” “If you want to quote something, Chief Vanessa Wilson is trash,” Jurinsky said on the talk show.
City Manager Jim Twombly eventually did oust Chief Wilson in April. In a press conference after the firing, Twombly said that the firing was based on concerns about “overall management” and “overall leadership.”
Jurinsky called for a deeper probe of Niceta now that authorities have filed criminal charges against Niceta. She said all Niceta’s child-protective cases that Niceta managed as an Arapahoe County social services worker must be reviewed.
“Now that I see this system and how it can be so quickly weaponized, I want a review,” said Jurinsky. “I want a review of every case she’s been involved with, and maybe an audit of every case in the county, period.”
If Niceta targeted others, they may not have had the ability to fend off the accusations, Jurinsky said.
“If there was even one other parent that didn’t have the means to have a voice, and the ability to protect themselves and their family, that’s awful,” she said. “God forbid, if one parent lost their child over a bogus claim. I’m going to stand up for them. I’m going to look into other cases. I’m going to demand it.”
Luc Hatlestad, a spokesperson for Arapahoe County, said Niceta resigned on May 4 in an email to two supervisors. He said the county had no complaint documents regarding Niceta or referral of her to law enforcement, as those were made verbally and not in an official document.
“Please take this email as my immediate resignation from Arapahoe County,” according to a copy of Niceta’s email of resignation he provided. “I appreciate the last five years and I wish you both the very best.”
Hatlestad said the county had not disciplined Niceta, “as Niceta resigned her position.”
Jurinsky added that she also questions whether former Police Chief Wilson also participated in the smear that launched the child protective services investigation.
“What were the conversations between the two of them?” she asked. “I think this is just the tip of the iceberg.”
She said that two months after the child-protective services investigation cleared her of the sexual abuse allegations, she received a call from an Arapahoe County Sheriff’s investigator telling her that the matter was referred to law enforcement due to the seriousness of the accusations.
She said that when she met the investigator at the Sheriff’s department the next day, he informed her that the investigation had taken on a new twist, and that they now were investigating to determine who made the spurious allegation against her. At that time, Jurinsky learned that the sheriff’s department was investigating Niceta, whom Jurinsky said she has never met, as the responsible party for the false accusation.
“I was just totally blown away,” Jurinsky recalled.
Jurinsky’s call for the firing of the police chief back in January resulted in a censure filing against her by Aurora Councilmember Juan Marcano, which the council eventually dismissed. Marcano had argued that Jurinsky had overstepped her authority because the city charter gives the authority to fire the city’s police chief to the city manager, not elected officials.
Wilson took the role of interim chief early in 2020, and City Council appointed her to the position permanently in August that year. She took the helm of a department struggling with controversy after the death of Elijah McClain during a stop by police officers in 2019.
Jurinsky’s lawyer, Suzanne Taheri, scheduled a press conference for Monday at 3 p.m. at CentrePoint Plaza in Aurora, where Arapahoe County social services is located.