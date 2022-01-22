One man shot and killed himself after allegedly firing a handgun in the air several times while driving along Interstate 25 Saturday officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
Just after 4:20 p.m. Saturday, a woman called Colorado Springs police, reporting that she saw a man point a handgun at her from his vehicle near Interstate 25 and Briargate Parkway. Several law enforcement agencies including the police department, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol responded to find the vehicle the man was driving.
Troopers with the state patrol located the man near Interquest and Voyager parkways. Troopers said they witnessed the man fire his gun in the air several times while driving.
According to officials, the man killed himself near CO-83 and CO-105.
Police officials said Colorado Springs police will be investigating the man's alleged criminal activity while the sheriff's office will investigate his suicide.