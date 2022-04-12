A person and an El Paso County Sheriff's Office K9 were shot and killed in Manitou Springs Monday night after a suspect fired at officers, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Manitou Springs police officers and El Paso County sheriff's deputies responded to a business on the 900 block of Manitou Avenue to a report of a person menacing others with a firearm.
Shortly after arrival, officers were shot at by the suspect, according to CSPD. An El Paso County Sheriff's K9 was struck and killed.
At least one Manitou Springs police officer and at least one El Paso County sheriff's deputy returned fire, striking the suspect.
Life saving efforts were unsuccessful and the person died at the scene.
The involved officers and deputies have been placed on administrative leave. Per Colorado Revised Statute 16-2.5-301, the Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting.