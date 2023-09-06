The Colorado Springs Police Department is warning the community of an emerging phone and email scam impersonating city officials, the department announced Wednesday.

According to police, recent scams are using spoofed phone numbers and fake email addresses to appear to be coming from either Colorado Springs Utilities, or the Colorado Springs Police Department.

“The first scam will tell victims they have warrants and need to pay money to the police department to clear them,” the department said in a written statement,

“The second scam claims to be a utility worker and tells victims they haven’t paid their bill in the last three months and need payment immediately or their electricity will be shut off.”

Officials said both scams are requesting payment in the form of gift cards, bitcoin, or other “non-standard payment methods.”

According to officials, neither CSPD nor Colorado Springs Utilities will ever call and ask someone to pay off a warrant or bill.

“If a caller asks for a payment for a warrant, this should be an immediate sign that it is a scam,” the department said.

If anyone receives a phone call and is unsure if it is someone from the police department, citizens can hang up and call 719-444-7595 and select option “8” to speak to a representative who can help confirm if the caller works for CSPD.

Police are asking any victims of the scam to make a report by calling the CSPD Non-Emergency line at 719-444-7000.