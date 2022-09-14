Colorado Springs police arrested a suspect wanted in connection with several motor vehicle thefts and burglaries Wednesday, the police department announced.
Yerandy Hernandez, 30, was arrested Wednesday after being identified as the suspect in a slew of recent burglaries and car thefts, police said. Hernandez allegedly focused on newer, higher-priced vehicles such as Mercedes and BMWs. The suspect allegedly obtained a firearm and equipment such as a tow trailer during a burglary, police said.
Hernandez, a "prolific offender" who was out on bond for motor vehicle theft, managed to evade officers in stolen vehicles during the burglary and theft spree, according to police.
Officials said Hernandez drove recklessly and endangered others. For several days after being identified as the suspect, Hernandez avoided police, becoming increasingly dangerous to the public and detectives.
Wednesday around 8 a.m. in the 100 block of North Academy, the department's Motor Vehicle Task Force alongside detectives with Falcon property crimes and the SWAT team converged on Hernandez who was in a stolen vehicle, police said.
Hernandez tried to escape by ramming a SWAT vehicle but the officer pinned the vehicle. Still, Hernandez attempted to maneuver the vehicle while pinned. Police broke the window of the vehicle and arrested the suspect.
Hernandez was booked into the El Paso County Jail.