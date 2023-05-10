Police arrested 19-year-old Bryce Daniels Friday in the alleged shooting death of Jesse Schiele III, who was found dead south of downtown Colorado Springs last month.

Daniels, who police said was taken into custody without incident, is facing charges of first-degree murder after deliberation and two counts of felony menacing with a weapon, according to court records.

Schiele, 21, was found dead near Dorchester Park on the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail on the evening of April 29 after police received reports of a shooting at 7:13 p.m.

A GoFundMe in his name is raising money to send his body to Vicksburg, Miss., where his mother lives, for a proper burial. Schiele graduated from Warren Central High School in 2020 in Vicksburg, according to the GoFundMe.

Court records show Daniels is being held in the El Paso County jail without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 16.