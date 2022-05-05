Circle K suspect.jpg

Colorado Springs police have arrested a man wanted on suspicion of shooting two at a local convenience store Monday evening, officials with the department announced Thursday. 

Detectives identified 23-year-old Kevarris Norris from Colorado Springs as the suspect in a shooting which injured two at a Circle K in the 3200 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway Monday.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Norris' arrest on suspicion of two counts of attempted first degree murder. Officials said Norris was arrested Thursday and taken to the El Paso County Jail without incident. 

Police thanked the public for their assistance in identifying Norris. 

