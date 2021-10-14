A multi-state investigation led to the arrest of a Colorado Springs man suspected of killing his wife, law enforcement said Thursday.

The North Plainfield (N.J.) Police Department received a missing person report on Oct. 4 for a woman missing out of Colorado Springs, New York State Police said.

The Sag Harbor Police Department in New York received a call from New Jersey police that Masany Cruz may have been at the Sag Harbor Inn. When Sag Harbor police checked the hotel, they found her husband, William Cruz, alone at the inn. Police took him into custody, transported him to the hospital and he was later released, New York State Police said.

During the same day in Colorado Springs, police responded to a check-the-welfare call in the 2600 block of Grand Vista Circle and found Masany Cruz dead inside an apartment , Colorado Springs police said.

After a multi-agency investigation determined that Masany Cruz was last heard from Sept. 14 and that William Cruz arrived in Long Island around Sept. 18. New York State Police arrested William Cruz on Wednesday as a fugitive from justice based on a warrant out of El Paso County, New York State Police said.

William Cruz was held at the Southampton Town Police Department for arraignment Thursday in Suffolk County First District Court, New York State Police said.

Also on Thursday, Colorado Springs police announced they were investigating the shooting death of a man allegedly killed by his son as a homicide.

Over two months after John William Fitzpatrick, 55, died after allegedly being shot by his son, Colorado Springs police announced they were investigating Fitzpatrick’s death as a homicide Thursday.

John Ellis Fitzpatrick, 26, was arrested on May 6 for second-degree assault and for the illegal use of a firearm after police were called just before 6 p.m. to the 3300 block of North Arcadia Street for a shooting.

The victim, police said in a statement released on Thursday, was John Ellis’ father.

John William, who was shot in the abdomen, was rushed to a Colorado Springs hospital, but died on July 28, nearly two months after the shooting.

On Thursday, police said the charges against John Ellis would be upgraded to homicide charges by prosecutors with the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

John Ellis was booked into the El Paso County jail on May 6, but court records show he bonded out a day later. Jail records indicate he isn’t currently being held.

Masany Cruz and John William Fitzpatrick’s deaths, police said, marked the city’s 28th and 29th homicides this year. At this time last year, Colorado Springs had seen 32.