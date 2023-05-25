The City of Fountain asked residents to avoid an area south of Colorado Springs as police execute a search warrant, according to spokesperson Lisa Schneider.
The police activity was in a neighborhood in the 11000 block of Berry Farm Road.
Around 2:30 p.m., the City of Fountain announced the activity was clear. Detectives remain on the scene to search a residence, Schneider said.
It is not known if any arrests were made in connection with the police activity.
This story may be updated as more information becomes available.
