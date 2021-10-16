A woman was stopped in her car on Gahart Drive early Saturday with her baby inside when a trio of carjackers pulled them from the vehicle, assaulted the woman and sped away in the car, Colorado Springs police said.
The incident took place just before 2 a.m. Saturday west of the intersection of Airport Road and Academy Boulevard. Police say the woman suffered minor injuries and the child was unharmed.
Her car turned up a short time later, but police said they hadn't found the carjackers.
Police released no descriptions of the carjackers and said they hadn't been identified.