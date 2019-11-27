Cops across Colorado will be on the lookout for drunken drivers this Thanksgiving and through the weekend in a program underwritten by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
The holiday patrols to hunt drunken drivers follow a successful weekend of pulling drunks off the road Nov. 22-24. MADD said 170 drivers suspected of drinking or drug use were caught in Colorado during the three-day event.
“We’re grateful for the efforts our law enforcement partners give every day to ensure our roadways are safe from drunk and drugged drivers,” said Fran Lanzer, MADD Colorado’s executive director. “Whether you’re traveling to holiday festivities or hosting a party, always remember your designated driver. Everyone can help keep our holiday season joyous by planning ahead when celebrations include alcohol.”
In the Pikes Peak region, Colorado State Patrol troopers and El Paso County deputies along with police in Fountain, Colorado Springs, Woodland Park and Monument have stepped up DUI patrols for the holidays, MADD said.
The advocacy group said drunken driving during the holidays caused 24 deaths last year in Colorado and 1,068 nationwide, accounting for nearly a third of American traffic deaths in 2018.