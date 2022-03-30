night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh
Getty Images

A 52-year-old pedestrian was killed by a semi-truck Tuesday night while walking in the right lane of Interstate 25 just south of Pueblo, Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. near mile marker No. 93, State Patrol said.

State Patrol said a semi-truck, driven by a 52-year-old, struck the pedestrian in the southbound I-25 lane. The driver "attempted to avoid hitting the pedestrian but was unable to," State Patrol said.

The pedestrian died at the scene, State Patrol said. The driver was uninjured.

Reporter

Chhun Sun is The Gazette's morning breaking news reporter. A Thailand-born Cambodian-American, he joined The Gazette's staff in April 2015 — covering everything from public safety to sports and outdoors to local/state politics.

Load comments