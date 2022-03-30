A 52-year-old pedestrian was killed by a semi-truck Tuesday night while walking in the right lane of Interstate 25 just south of Pueblo, Colorado State Patrol said.
The crash happened just before 8 p.m. near mile marker No. 93, State Patrol said.
State Patrol said a semi-truck, driven by a 52-year-old, struck the pedestrian in the southbound I-25 lane. The driver "attempted to avoid hitting the pedestrian but was unable to," State Patrol said.
The pedestrian died at the scene, State Patrol said. The driver was uninjured.