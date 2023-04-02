Colorado Springs authorities say they believe a motorist was driving under the influence early Sunday when his vehicle struck a pedestrian.

Jhuan Ruiz Smith, 19, faces charges of DUI and vehicular assault stemming from a collision with a person crossing Airport Road, police said. The victim, whose name was not released, is expected to survive.

Police and emergency personnel responded to a 4:30 a.m. call about a “vehicle versus pedestrian” crash at the 4700 block of Airport Road, just west of Sand Creek Drive, and found an injured person with “non-life-threatening injuries.” Investigators determined that the victim had been trying to cross midroad when the vehicle struck.

The injured pedestrian was taken to a hospital, and police took Ruiz Smith into custody.

The westbound lanes of Airport Road were closed near the 4700 block for several hours as officers collected evidence, police said.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Ruiz Smith pleaded guilty to a careless driving charge in December 2021, court records show. A related charge of leaving the scene of an accident was dismissed.