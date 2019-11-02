A person was shot and seriously wounded at Palmer Park on Saturday evening after refusing to hand over money to two robbers, according to Colorado Springs police.

The shooting at the sprawling park in central Colorado Springs was reported about 6:50 p.m.

The victim, who was sitting in a vehicle, told police two people came up to it and demanded money. When the victim refused, several shots were fired into the vehicle, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been announced and no suspect information has been released.

Police did not say in which of the park's lots the shooting happened.

No update on the victim's condition was available Sunday.

#BREAKING: CSPD is on scene at a reported shooting near Academy and Maizeland. There is crime tape surrounding a car at the Kum & Go, and officers have the entrance to Palmer Park blocked off nearby. We’re working to get more information. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/Lq0WcUpZXr — Catherine Silver (@CatSilverTV) November 3, 2019

