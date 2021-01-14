A woman was killed Thursday in a shooting in Palmer Lake, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting in the 700 block of Colorado 105 was reported just before 4:30 p.m., Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sgt. Deborah Mynatt said.
Mynatt said deputies, who are assisting Palmer Lake police investigate the killing, found the woman dead of a gunshot wound.
No other information about the victim was released and no arrests have been announced.
