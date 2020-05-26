An off-duty Palmer Lake police officer was arrested Monday after authorities responded to a shooting in a Sedalia home, where his colleague was wounded, officials said.
Brian Saltzman, 38, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment, said Deputy Lauren Childress, a spokeswoman for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The victim, who is also an officer at Palmer Lake Police Department, was brought to the hospital in stable condition, she said.
Authorities responded to the shooting about 12:15 a.m. in the 4700 block of Lambert Ranch Trail, Childress said.
Details on what led to the shooting were not immediately available.
Saltzman was released from jail shortly after his arrest after posting a $25,000 bond, records show.
