Monument developer Matthew Dunston has been accused of stealing political signs that had been erected in Palmer Lake north of Colorado Springs.

Dunston denies the claims.

“Those are all lies,” he said Tuesday.

Palmer Lake police received a complaint on the matter and issued a summons for theft under $300, said Police Chief Jason Vanderpool.

“The sign was taken, we found out who did it and served him a summons for theft,” he said.

Vanderpool said he would not comment further until the matter goes to court.

“We’re just going to let it lie,” Vanderpool said. “The individual that did that has been served.”

Dino Salvatori, owner of Palmer Lake Wellness Center, a medical marijuana dispensary, said five of the stolen signs — favoring a Nov. 8 ballot proposal to allow recreational marijuana sales in the small town on the northwestern edge of El Paso County — belonged to him.

He said he had placed one large and four smaller pro-marijuana signs on what he thought was his property near his store off Highway 105.

But the signs were on a right-of-way easement, which is state property, and the Colorado Department of Transportation removed them last week, Salvatori said.

The agency also removed other signs, some opposing the marijuana issue, some supporting candidates for the mayoral election and some regarding a school district property tax proposal.

Signs were stolen while they were in the back of a Department of Transportation truck, Salvatori said he was told by a CDOT worker.

“If signage is in (an) easement area, CDOT removes them and stores them, and you can pick them up if you want and reset them,” Salvatori said. “CDOT called me and said we can’t give you back the signs because they were stolen.”

Three witnesses who work for the state transportation department told police their account in a police report dated Oct. 26, which The Gazette obtained Tuesday.

Employees said after they collected the illegally placed signs and loaded them into their truck, they drove to another area in Monument and noticed a truck following them.

When they pulled over on the side of the road, a man later identified as Dunston “requested the campaign signs that he owned.”

He and a woman loaded signs into their truck and left, employees said.

Employees allege that Dunston took other signs besides his own. Dunston says he did not.

When police contacted Dunston to let him know they were issuing him a summons, he returned eight signs to police, the report states. But it does not say what the signs were or whose they were.

Dunston told police he did not take Salvatore’s signs and didn’t know what had happened to them. He told The Gazette he returned signs to the police relating to the mayoral race, which he told police he had taken to return to the owners.

The accusations against him are false, said Dunston, who lives in the area with his wife and four kids and has projects that include The Preserve at Walden, the Monument Academy East campus, and has considered bringing a festival grounds to the area.

“The marijuana proponents have no shortage of signs, only a shortage of places to put signs, which is why they have signs placed all over the marijuana grow property, but there are barely any other signs elsewhere,” he said.

“If anyone drives through the town of Palmer Lake, they can’t help but notice that there are many prominently placed anti-marijuana signs in the town along the Highway 105 corridor," he said. “Those signs were placed at the request of prominent Palmer Lake property owners who care about and have a vested stake in our community.”

Dunston said as the owner of one of the marijuana shops targeted in the ballot measure, Salvatori stands to “gain big money if this gets shoved through” but doesn’t live locally and “has no personal stake in our community.”

Salvatori, who has a public address in Golden, said Palmer Lake needs the taxes that recreational sales would generate to fix roads and other city services that are in bad shape.

Proponents have argued that allowing recreational marijuana sales would bring in more sales tax revenue to pay for municipal infrastructure, public safety services and mental health programs.

Opponents, who include Colorado Springs City Council, the board of El Paso County commissioners and School District 49, say legalizing recreational marijuana would increase crime, exacerbate mental health problems and be detrimental to other facets of community life including youth.

Ballot measures regarding recreational marijuana sales in Palmer Lake were rejected four previous times.

If the current measure, which Palmer Lake’s board of trustees approved in September, passes this go-round, the town’s two medical marijuana stores would be able to sell recreational marijuana products.

Palmer Lake voters approved in 2018 a ballot question that would implement a 5% sales tax on recreational pot sales, if a measure were to be approved in the future.

Palmer Lake has 4,120 active registered voters as of Friday, according to the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

It's one of three southern Colorado communities seeking legalization of retail sales that currently are only allowed in Manitou Springs in El Paso County. Voters in Colorado Springs and Cripple Creek also will decided on recreational pot sales proposals next week.