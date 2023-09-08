Police are searching for the group responsible in a series of thefts in Colorado Springs overnight Friday, according to police.

Police said a total of six thefts were reported between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday, with a group of three to five individuals allegedly behind the crime spree.

Officials first received reports of a theft in progress in the 1900 block of North Academy Boulevard around 2:15 a.m.

A witness told police that multiple suspects had entered the store dressed in dark clothing and wearing masks over their faces, stealing a series of undisclosed items before they fled the area in a silver SUV.

Over an hour later, police were called to the 300 block of Mount View Lane with reports of a similar incident.

“It was determined that the suspect information and vehicle description matched the earlier call on Academy Boulevard,” police said in an online blotter entry.

A third incident was reported less than an hour later about 4:15 a.m. near the 900 block of North Circle Drive. Officers said the suspects were driving a silver 2016 Hyundai Tucson.

Police later discovered the vehicle had been reported as stolen.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Three additional incidents were reported:

- At 4:22 a.m., a fourth incident was reported in the 5600 block of Palmer Park Boulevard with matching suspect and vehicle descriptions.

- At 4:40 a.m., a fifth incident was reported in the 3800 block of North Nevada Avenue with matching suspect and vehicle descriptions.

- At 4:43 a.m., a sixth incident was reported in the 200 block of West Fillmore Street with matching vehicle and suspect descriptions.

The vehicle nor suspects had not been located as of late Friday morning.

“In all cases, the individuals walk into the stores and steal various items from within, prior to fleeing in the silver Hyundai Tucson,” police said in the online blotter entry.

Police said video surveillance is currently being reviewed from all locations.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7240.