One woman has died after a stabbing in a northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood Thursday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

At around 7:20 p.m., police responded to the stabbing in the 1200 Block of Dancing Horse Drive and found two adult victims suffering from “life threatening injuries," police said. The victims were taken to a hospital, where the adult female later died. The adult male is in "stable condition," police said.

The 31-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released, is reportedly a family member of the victims. He was treated for self-inflicted wounds and taken to the El Paso County Jail, police said, and has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

A fourth person witnessed the incident but was not injured, police said. There are no other suspects.

This incident is an ongoing investigation, officials said. Anyone with information is urged to call 719-444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

Violent Crimes detectives continue to investigate the stabbing. The crime poses no threat to the community, according to CSPD.