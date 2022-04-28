One man was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with a search warrant from Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced.
Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday members of the task force conducted a search warrant in the 6000 block of Castlewood Drive in the culmination of an investigation into the sexual exploitation of a child.
Evidence found during the search led to the arrest of 58-year-old Jimmy Edward Garcia of Colorado Springs, officials said. Garcia has been taken to El Paso County Jail.
The Colorado Springs ICAC task force is made up of members of the Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the Fountain Police Department and special agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.