At least one person has been taken to a hospital and one suspect is in custody following an officer-involved shooting at a Colorado Springs apartment complex Monday afternoon, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
The shooting occurred in the 3800 block of Half Turn Road off Academy Boulevard just south of Austin Bluffs Parkway.
Police said the shooting may have had to do with a carjacking. Multiple shots were fired according to police officials and police radio.
Officials could confirm that all officers were unharmed in the shooting and that one suspect was in custody. One person was taken to the hospital, whether that person is a suspect is currently unknown.
This is a developing story.
Editor's note: Police initially misreported that two suspects were in custody. The article has been updated with corrected information.