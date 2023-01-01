One dead in hit-and-run crash southeast of Colorado Springs

Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a suspect that was involved in a fatal crash, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Colorado State Patrol released information for the crash on Sunday. They were notified of a body near the intersection of Fontaine boulevard and Metropolitan street, southeast of Colorado Springs.
Troopers arrived to find a 19-year-old male who was declared dead on the scene. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, he was riding a bicycle.
State Patrol said they believe the teen was involved in a crash after 10 p.m. on Saturday, possibly close to 12 hours before the body was reported, KKTV said.
Investigators said they believe the vehicle involved in this is a 2015-2017 black Ford Expedition SUV. There is likely damage to the front passenger side headlight, bumper and fog light area.
Anyone with information on the crash can reach out to Colorado State Patrol at 719-544-2424.
Read the full article on KKTV.com