One person is dead following an early morning shooting near Memorial Hospital in east Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officials said police were notified of shots fired in the area just after 3 a.m. Friday morning. Officers responding to the scene discovered a female victim, deceased, who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound, according to a police blotter entry.

Westbound Boulder Street and Farragut Avenue, and eastbound Boulder Street and Logan Avenue continued to be closed as of 10 a.m. Authorities are encouraging drivers to seek an alternative route as the investigation continues.

According to CSPD spokesperson Robert Tornabene, the victim will be identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office in the next week. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

This article will be updated once more information is received.