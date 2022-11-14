A shooting Saturday near Fountain left one man dead, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.
Deputies were dispatched at 3:28 a.m. to the 6100 Block of Pemmican Point for a report of a domestic disturbance that resulted in a shooting, said Lt. Deborah Mynatt, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office.
A woman and two men, one of whom was fatally shot, were at the scene of the shooting, Mynatt said.
As of Monday evening, there was no word of an arrest.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating the case as a homicide, and the coroner will release the name of the man who was shot after his family is notified.