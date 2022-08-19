One dead following shooting at gas station in Colorado Springs

A fatal shooting at a gas station in southeastern Colorado Springs is being investigated, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Around 5:30 p.m., a shooting left one dead at the Kum-N-Go gas station near Hancock Expressway and Jet Wing Drive, KKTV reported.
The Colorado Springs Police Department said no arrests have been made and the investigation is on-going.
Anyone with information is asked to call (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.
For more information, visit KKTV.com