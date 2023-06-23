One person is dead following a fatal early morning shooting near Memorial Hospital in northeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police confirmed the fatal shooting occurred just after 5 a.m., and there is currently no suspect in custody.

Westbound Boulder Street and Farragut Avenue, and eastbound Boulder Street and Logan Avenue continued to be closed as of 6:30 a.m. Authorities are encouraging drivers to seek an alternative route as the investigation continues.

This article will be updated once more information is received.