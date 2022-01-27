The Colorado Springs police officer who shot 33-year-old Austin Hood at an apartment complex Jan. 19 has been identified as Jared Huston, law enforcement announced Thursday.
Huston has been with the department since July 2019, Colorado Springs Police Department spokesman Lt. James Sokolik said. Huston has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with police policy. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting, per Colorado law.
According to Sokolik, police on patrol Jan. 19 in the 4700 block of Harrier Ridge Drive heard what sounded like a bullet passing their vehicles around 11:53 p.m. As officers searched the area, they found a gray SUV parked in the middle of the road at Sunnyhill and Foxridge drives. The SUV fled police at a high rate of speed.
Officers found the SUV again, speeding westbound on Drennan Road. Officers tried to stop the vehicle but it continued down Drennan and turned on Patrick Drive into the Colony Hills Apartments, Sokolik said. Police lost sight of the vehicle and went to the apartment complex where they saw Hood out of the SUV.
Hood ran as he saw the officers, Sokolik said. As police checked the building, Huston located Hood in a common area. Sokolik said Hood pointed his weapon at Huston, who responded by firing at least one round at Hood.
Hood was arrested shortly thereafter, given medical attention and taken to a hospital for treatment.