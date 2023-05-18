A shooting involving officers of the Monument Police Department was reported Thursday afternoon.

Police said the shooting occurred in the area of Knollwood Drive and Quarry Way, a residential neighborhood in Monument, north of Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is leading an investigation into the shooting.

Additional details on the circumstances or outcome of the shooting have not been released, but police said there is no threat to the public.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.