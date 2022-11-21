 Skip to main content
Officer-involved shooting reported in Fountain

Officer involved shooting in Fountain

Fountain police officers reportedly exchanged gunfire with a man involved in a domestic dispute on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. 

A shooting involving police Sunday night in Fountain is under investigation.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Fountain Police responded to a domestic violence call in the 6900 block of Village Meadows Drive around 6:45 p.m. They say a woman called 911 about her husband, who she says was intoxicated, and wouldn’t let her leave the home with their son. Officials say she escaped to a neighbor’s home but her son was still inside with her husband.

11 News was told when officers arrived on scene, the man came out of the house and shot at least once at officers. At least one officer reportedly shot back at the man, hitting him at least once. No officers were injured.

