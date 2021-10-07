Officer-involved shooting reported at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs

One person has been sent to a hospital following an officer-involved shooting at Palmer Park Thursday, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
The shooting happened around 4 p.m., according to police.
Police said no officers were injured, and gave no update on the condition of the person taken to the hospital.
The public information officer for the Colorado Springs police tweeted that an individual was in custody.
Police said drivers can expect road closures near Maizeland Road and Academy Boulevard while they investigate the shooting.
There is no immediate danger to the public.
This is a developing story. Stay with gazette.com for updates.