A Colorado State Patrol officer fired a weapon and arrested a female suspect Monday morning after the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the officer on Interstate 25 near the County Line Road exit, said Lt. James Sokolik, spokesman for the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Castle Rock police spotted a stolen vehicle around 9 a.m. that drove out of Castle Rock southbound on I-25, Sokolik said.

A state trooper then spotted the stolen vehicle near mile marker 167. The vehicle tried to accelerate away from the trooper before stopping suddenly. The trooper then managed to pin the vehicle against a guardrail and a women dashed out of the vehicle armed with a gun. She ran into northbound lanes of traffic and tried to carjack another vehicle before pointing the gun toward the state trooper, according to police.

That's when the officer fired at least one round and arrested the suspect, Sokolik said.

No one was injured, he said.

The trooper was put on administrative leave and Colorado Springs police took over the investigation as is state policy, police said.

The interstate's left northbound lane and the right southbound lane remained closed in that area as of 1 p.m.

Traffic delays are expected to continue throughout the afternoon while officers investigate, police said.

