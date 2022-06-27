A man wearing a tactical vest and armed with several firearms was shot and killed by police in Pueblo on Sunday, according to a press release from the Pueblo Police Department.

Just before 3 p.m., police received a call about a suicidal male and received additional calls from the man saying he was going to shoot himself and others in the 2700 block of 6th Ave., police said.

When officers arrived, the man, who was attempting to stop traveling cars, ignored police commands and raised his weapon. An officer then shot the man, who was pronounced deceased on scene, the release said.

Law enforcement activity concludes at Top Dollar Pawn Law enforcement activity has concluded at Top Dollar Pawn stores in Colorado Springs and Pueblo following the arrest of four individuals accus…

No officers were injured.

Officials have not release the names of individuals involved.

The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Team, led by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, will conduct the investigation. Per standard protocol, the officers involved were placed on administrative leave.

The release also included the following information:

Colorado Crisis Services is the statewide behavioral health crisis response system offering residents mental health, substance use or emotional crisis help, information and referrals. Its mission is to strengthen Colorado’s mental health system by providing Coloradans with greater access to crisis services wherever they are at 24/7/365 regardless of ability to pay.

Call 1-844-493-8255 or text “talk” to 38255.

Locally, you can call Health Solutions at (719) 545-2746.