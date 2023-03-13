One person was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs on Sunday, police said.

Around 5:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at a home in the 1000 block of North Foote Avenue and began to search the home for the suspect, according to a blotter entry.

After locating the suspect, officers "gave verbal commands, which the suspect refused to comply with," the entry said. Police said a taser was deployed but was ineffective and that at least one officer then fired at the suspect, hitting him.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown. One officer has been placed on administrative leave per guidelines, and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has taken control of the investigation, officials said.