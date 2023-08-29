Three Colorado Springs police officers were justified in fatally shooting a suspect who pointed a gun at them during an incident in February, prosecutors have ruled.

On Feb. 6, officers responded to the Grove Apartments in the 3900 block of East Bijou Street following reports by a woman that her neighbor was standing on the balcony of their apartment building brandishing a “long gun.”

Although the suspect was not threatening anyone with the weapon, the neighbor reported the suspect was standing outside, repeatedly loading and unloading the weapon.

Evan Wollert, 44, was “uncooperative and evasive” when police asked him about his weapon, according to a news release.

“Based on the officers not having reasonable and articulable suspicion that a crime had been committed, they broke contact with Mr. Wollert,” the release said.

As officers walked back to their patrol cars, Wollert came out of his apartment again and began “pounding on the door” of his neighbor's apartment.

When police asked Wollert to leave his neighbor alone, he began yelling profanity at the officers, and threatened them.

Officers made a “calculated decision” to not reengage with Wollert because they believed that continued interaction would cause his behavior to escalate, according to the release.

About six hours later, police received reports that Wollert was again pounding on his neighbor’s door, and was claiming he had a gun and that he had killed someone.

“At least one reporting party stated that he heard a gunshot from the direction of Mr. Wollert’s apartment building,” the release said.

Police again responded to the Grove Apartments, including officers who had been on the scene earlier that night, and were advised of shots fired.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Police heard yelling and began a tactical advance toward Wollert's apartment.

Officers saw Wollert repeatedly entering and exiting his second-floor apartment, yelling threats at officers that he was going to “kill them and their children.”

Police repeatedly announced their presence to Wollert and commanded him to come down with his hands up.

“The final time Mr. Wollert entered and then exited his apartment, he appeared with a long gun in his hands,” the release said. “Officers gave multiple commands to Mr. Wollert to put the gun down or police tactics would be used, and they could not guarantee his safety.”

Wollert began to walk down the stairs toward the officers and continued to threaten authorities with the long gun raised and pointed in their direction.

Sgt. Aaron Lloyd and Officer Steven Nelson each fired at least one round from their handguns, and Officer Steward Smythe fired at least three rounds from a rifle, the release states.

“Mr. Wollert immediately collapsed and fell to the landing at the bottom of the stairs,” the release said.

Officers provided medical attention to Wollert until paramedics arrived, but Wollert was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Colorado 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office deemed the use of deadly force by officers in this incident to be justified after reviewing the evidence.

“Ultimately officers made every effort to deescalate the situation and achieve a peaceful resolution to the situation before deadly force was utilized,” the DA’s office wrote.

“It was only at the precise moment that Mr. Wollert raised the shotgun and pointed it directly at officers did Sergeant Lloyd, Officer Nelson, and Officer Smythe discharge their weapons.”